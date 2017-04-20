Millcreek Police Release Photo of Wegmans Wallet Thief - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Police Release Photo of Wegmans Wallet Thief

Posted:

Millcreek Police are hoping a photo released of a suspect who they say stole a wallet from a Wegmans customer will bring some leads. The man was captured on the surveillance camera at the Peach Street Wegmans between Noon and 12:30 pm Thursday afternoon.
Police say a victim had her wallet stolen from her purse, containing  $200 in cash, various credit cards, a checkbook, and other miscellaneous items. 
The male suspect is described as being a middle-aged Hispanic male, wearing a green fleece jacket and a green knit hat. 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Millcreek Police. 

