Credit Card Thief Sought By Millcreek Police

Millcreek Police are asking for your help, in identifying a person they say stole a credit card from a car in the township and used it for purchases totaling more than $1,000 in both Millcreek and Erie.

Police are just releasing the surveillance photos now, even though this theft happened December 17. Corporal Robert Bucko with Millcreek says the card was taken from a vehicle in the township and used by this man at various country fair locations in Millcreek and the City of Erie.

The suspect was also seen driving a four-door Saturn, silver in color. Anyone who might recognize the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call Millcreek Police at (814) 838-9515 ext. 431.