Bittersweet banquet for Strong Vincent boys basketball team

Many people will remember Strong Vincent guard David Morris for his monstrous dunks.

Thursday, Strong Vincent alumni honored Morris and his Colonel teammates on a historic season, one that led to the state championship game in March. The alumni raised about $10,000 for a team banquet at the Ambassador Conference Center in Summit Twp.

"It's definitely crazy thinking that all of this is for us, so it's all love coming from me," said Morris, who will play college basketball at Division I Tennessee St. next season.

But that historic season likely will be the last in Strong Vincent history.

The banquet comes just one day after the Erie School Board voted for full school consolidation by August, a plan that converts Strong Vincent into a middle school, leaving just one team per sport, and combining all three existing high schools that offer sports (Strong Vincent, East and Central Tech).

"There's going to be some controversy because everyone's going to want their minutes, everyone's going to want to be the superstar, everyone's going to want to take over," sophomore forward Jerome Henderson fears.

As the final chapter of the Colonels season comes to a close, both players and coaches are wondering not when but where the next chapter will begin.

"Nobody has told us about coaching or how they're going to go about filling the positions," said Colonels Head Coach Shannon Pullium. "We know what you know."

But Morris isn't just one of the final players to wear a Colonels uniform. The senior is also a part of what's expected to be the final graduating class from Strong Vincent High School.

"It's kind of sad walking around that school," Morris said. "It's the last time that those people are going to be in there."

A bittersweet ending, celebrating a team that will go down as one of the most successful in Erie high school sports history, one that won't take the court next season.