Rocky Night with Potential Tornado in Warren County Will Be Followed by Mostly Cloudy Cooldown

We had a rough Thursday evening with our most significant round of severe weather so far this year.

-

STORM REPORTS:

The most significant storm report we received came from the Warren County 911 Center in Youngsville, where at least one employee reported seeing a funnel cloud touch down as a tornado. Other reports of funnel clouds came from Starbrick, Warren County as well. Beyond that, there were reports of fairly large hail in places like Edinboro, Corry, Union City and Bear Lake, and there were trees and wires down in some of these communities as well. Later in the evening as the storms pushed away, trees and wires were reportedly downed in Ridgway, Elk County, and in one case a tree came down on a vehicle.

-

We are not aware of any injuries.

-

RAIN TOTALS:

Top rain totals for the past 48 hours:

* Presque Isle: 2.01"

* Bradford: 1.88"

* Erie: 1.46"

* Meadville: 1.44"

* Dunkirk, NY: 1.37"

* Jamestown, NY: 1.22"

-

RECORD RAINFALL:

In Bradford, 1.11" of the rain fell on Thursday, which broke a daily rainfall record for the date in McKean County. The old record wettest April 20th occurred just two years ago, when 0.89" of rain fell on April 20, 2015.

-

FORECAST:

While the final thunderstorms push away to the east, a few leftover showers will linger overnight. Patchy dense fog will form in some areas. Beware of high water on some area roads. Temperatures will fall to 46 degrees in Erie.

-

Friday will be cooler with lots of clouds and a spotty shower or two. Daytime highs will struggle to 52 degrees in the afternoon.

-

Have a great night, folks. - Geoff Cornish