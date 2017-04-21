ESPN Crew in Town to Film Strong Vincent Special

You may remember the inspirational video of Strong Vincent head coach Shannon Pullium rallying his team in the locker room during their run to a state championship.

The video went viral as folks in the area and around the country listened to his words of encouragement.

But when ESPN host/anchor Ryan Smith and his crew saw that video, they knew he had to get the whole story.

That's what led them here to Erie, Pennsylvania.

They're here to highlight the success of the Colonels on and off the court.

But more importantly, to tell the story of how the team and it's leaders have overcome adversity

For our viewers who may not know, head coach Shannon Pullium and assistant coach Darrell Roberts have an interesting family history, as Pullium's son was charged with killing Robert's brother back in January of 2014.

ESPN discovered the back story of all this once they saw that video of Shannon Pullium's speech, and that's what prompted them to come here to Erie.

In fact, they attended the Erie school board meeting Wednesday night and will be at the dinner this evening, gathering footage of the team being honored

That’s because ESPN’s Ryan Smith says a story like Strong Vincent's is one that needs to be told.



Ryan Smith says they hope to have the piece finished and on the air by late spring or early summer, but he adds they will take as long as they need to tell the story right.



