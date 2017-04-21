Otters Fans React to Cowbell Ban

Thousands of fans will be flooding inside Erie Insurance Arena to watch the Otters take on the Owen Sound Attack.

The fans will be decked out in their Otters gear but one thing that won't be making it inside... the cowbells.

The Otters organization along with Erie events have announced that they are banning cowbells inside the arena after Tuesday night's incident.

If you didn't get to catch the game, here's what you missed.

Each fan had been given a free cowbell as they entered the game.

But after the otters defeated the London Knights in overtime, fans threw their cowbells onto the ice.

So Erie events announced this week fans will no longer be able to bring their cowbells into the game, due to safety concerns.

Erie News Now talked with the organization and they say because of the unfortunate actions of some people, this is just what they have to do.

But as you could imagine, many long time otters fans who consider the cowbell a tradition, are disappointed by the news.

Because of the ban, fans will also no longer be able to purchase cowbells at the arena.

As you could imagine, it's caused quite the controversy among fans.

If you take a look at some Facebook posts you can read post fans expressing their dissatisfaction with the ban.

Some folks are furious, others are understanding.

But one thing remains, the games certainly will be different without that distinctive sound.

Many fans would argue that cowbells are a classic staple of hockey environment, so we did some digging and reached out to a few teams in the

OHL to find out what the standard protocol is when it comes to these little metal noisemakers.

Turns out it's up to each individual team's arena.

The Windsor Spitfires say cowbells are allowed at their games.

They add that they have never had an issue arise with the cowbells so therefore, there is no ban.

The Saginaw Spirit says they allow cowbells, and the Flint Firebirds told me, they encourage them.



The Firebirds say the 3 U.S. teams have the loudest atmosphere among any other teams in the OHL and they want their fans to be loud.

The story is certainly one that has been gaining some national attention.

Fox Sports, ESPN, and even the Associated Press have published articles regarding the ban.

Erie Events says if a fan brings a cowbell into the arena, it will be handled on a case by case basis.

