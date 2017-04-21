Cocaine Seized, Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop in Jamestown, - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Cocaine Seized, Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop in Jamestown, New York




Drugs are now off the streets of Jamestown, New York after police seized a large amount of cocaine during a traffic stop.

Cindy Frank, 45, of Jamestown, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police stopped a vehicle on Lakeview and Euclid Avenue for failing to keep right around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say they found what appeared to be a large package of drugs in plain view in the vehicle.

Investigators later determined it contained 6.6 ounces of cocaine.

Frank is awaiting arraignment in the Jamestown City Jail.

