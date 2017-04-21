Severe Weather Exercise Set for Tuesday in Crawford County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Severe Weather Exercise Set for Tuesday in Crawford County

Posted: Updated:

A severe weather exercise is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25 in Crawford County.

All schools, hospitals and critical needs facilities will participate in an annual tornado warning drill at 9 a.m.

Municipalities will be opening and staffing their emergency operations center that day, so they can test their emergency plans.

Public safety officials say families should be prepared to survive for at least three days without assistance.

