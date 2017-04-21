Confusion In Millcreek Township of Large Item Pickup

There's been some recent confusion when it comes to the new garbage contract in Millcreek Township.

Residents have been complaining that Advanced Disposal is saying that there is a new charge for large item pickup.

It turns out advanced disposal has a call center that handles dozens of municipalities, all with different contracts with rules and regulation of their own. We found out some people in that call center we're not entirely familiar yet with the new Millcreek contract and some were providing wrong information to the residents causing confusion.

Erie News Now sat down with Millcreek Township Supervisor, Brian McGrath to figure out what is actually in the contract.

"Nothing has changed, we still have unlimited pickup and there is no charge for a large item,” McGrath said.

When the new Advanced Disposal trucks arrive, they are the style with that automated arm and only have one crew member on board. So if you do have a large item, the township is asking that you give advanced the courtesy of letting them know you'll be putting out an item that might take two people to load in.