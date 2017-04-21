Pennsylvania's Unemployment Rate Falls in March - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pennsylvania's Unemployment Rate Falls in March

Posted:

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate fell two-tenths of a percent in March 2017 to 4.8 percent.

This is the fourth consecutive month of decline.

The state's unemployment rate is at its lowest point since February 2008.

However, it's still higher than the national rate of 4.5 percent.

Over the past year, unemployment declined in the state by six-tenths of a percent.

Leisure and hospitality jobs saw the largest drop since February, but the professional and business services industry experienced the largest increase.

