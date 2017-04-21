Drivers to See Changing Traffic Patterns on Smock Bridge - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Drivers to See Changing Traffic Patterns on Smock Bridge

Posted: Updated:

PennDOT is alerting drivers who use the Smock Bridge in Crawford County to watch out for changing traffic patterns on the bridge starting Monday, April 24.

Traffic will still be restricted to one lane eastbound and one lane westbound, but traffic will be switched back and forth between the travel and passing lanes.

No detours have been posted for the bridge rehabilitation project.

The 1,613-foot-long bridge carries Routes 6, 19 and 322 over French Creek and the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad.

The traffic pattern changes will be weather permitting.

