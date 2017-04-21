No Injuries In Titusville Apartment Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

No Injuries In Titusville Apartment Fire

    A fire in Titusville is under investigation after and old mansion turned apartment building, catches fire on East Main Street. It happened around 10:00am Friday in what appeared to be a rear apartment. Considerable smoke could be seen coming from the building, which is at the intersection of North Martin Street. It's not known if anyone was inside the apartment at the time the fire started, but no injuries have been reported. ### 

