State Senate Education Committee to Meet at Central Tech High School in May

The Erie School District's finances will likely be front and center when some state lawmakers come to Erie next month.

The State Senate's Education Committee has scheduled a meeting for May 12 at Erie's Central Tech High School.

All nine republicans and four democrats on the committee are expected to take a tour of the school as they consider the district's request for additional state funding.

The reconfiguration plan is expected to save $4-6 million.

The current budget deficit sits at $9.5 million.

The final state budget is supposed to be passed by the end of June.