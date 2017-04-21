Sinclairville Man Arrested for Drug Possession - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sinclairville Man Arrested for Drug Possession

A traffic stop in Jamestown, New York landed a man in handcuffs for drug charges.

Richard Riley, 40, of Sinclairville, faces several counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators stopped a driver for a traffic violation on Myers Ave. around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Officers then discovered Riley, who was a backseat passenger, was in possession of drugs.

They found 29 grams of powder cocaine, about two grams of heroin, one gram of meth, and more than two grams of marijuana.

Riley was arraigned Friday morning and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail.

