Friday Night Feature: Community Theatre Heads to National Competition

The Erie Playhouse is a community theatre company that has been working hard this season to show the country just what Erie is made of.

This year, they decided to compete in a competition designed for community theatres. After winning Regionals, they're now preparing to go to Nationals.

Kate Amatuzzo joined us tonight and talked about how thrilling this experience has been thus far.

Amatuzzo also talked about her role in Jerome Kern, a concert of the lyricist's most profound works will be performed one night only for audience members to see.

That one night is Saturday, April 22nd, at 7:00 p.m.

Also, "The Glorious Ones," which is the show the Playhouse is competing with, will be staged for the Erie public on May 21st.

Proceeds for this matinee showing will be used to help the traveling company pay for their travels for Nationals. Tickets will be sold at $10 each..

To buy tickets for "The Glorious Ones," or "Jerome Kern," visit their website, or call the box office at (814) 454-2852.