Otters Fanatical Fan Base

It was a big night for fans as they watched the Erie Otters play the first game of the Western Conference final.

One couple, travelers over two hours every game to show their support.

"It is 232 miles round trip for every game," said Matthew Wilson, a 15-year season ticket holder.

But Matthew and Paula Wilson, said the team is worth traveling for.

"We love coming here because it's raw hockey. It's at the best level, it's very reasonable, it's much better than minor league hockey, I mean these guys play hard," he said.

Steve Blackman agrees, he and his family have been season ticket holders since the Otters came to Erie in 1996.

"We really love the passion that these kids play with... when they're down in the game they never stop fighting, they never stop playing hard," said Blackman.

While they're playing hard on the ice, the fans are hard at work cheering them on.

Tina Asmus, a 16-year season ticket holder and President of the Erie Otters Fan Club, said part of the reason is because you can never be bored at an Otters game.

"The players are very excited. They put on a great quote-on-quote show, It's always fun-family-friendly entertainment," said Asmus.

To be an Otters fan these die-hard fan say it's pretty easy, you just have to have one quality.

"Passion. We love these guys. We love these guys. They're terrific hockey players, they're great kids too," said Wilson.

"You are loyal to them whether they win or lose," said Asmus.

"It's pride in what the boys have done. It's watching them grow. It's being a part of their lives and them being apart of our lives," said Blackman.

As for this year, they have no doubts the team will continue to perform.

"They're going far, they're going to the cup," said Asmus.

"They have good goal-tending. Great depth. Experience, size, speed, physicality. They have a very good opportunity to win it all this year," said Wilson.

"Everything is there and all that needs to be done is out there," said Blackman.

Game two will be held Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.