Family of Cleveland Murder Victim Holds Memorial Service - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Family of Cleveland Murder Victim Holds Memorial Service

Posted: Updated:
Godwin memorial service Godwin memorial service

Over the last week, the cities of Cleveland and Erie were linked by a murder broadcast on Facebook, that ended with the suspect's suicide on Buffalo Road in east Erie.  On Saturday the murder victim's family is remembering his life.

Family and friends gathered in Euclid, Ohio, at a memorial service for Robert Godwin Sr.  Police say the 74-year-old great grandfather was randomly targeted and shot on Easter Sunday, as he walked on the east side of Cleveland.  A memorial of tributes continues to grow at the site where police say Godwin was killed by Steve Stephens.  

Stephens was on the run after the crime.  The Cleveland FBI confirmed cell tower data picked him up in the Erie vicinity Sunday afternoon.  He was not located until he surfaced at the McDonald's restaurant drive-thru in Harborcreek Township Tuesday morning. He took his life after a brief pursuit by Pennsylvania State police.

Family members focused on the memories at the service.  They say they'll remember Godwin for his love for fishing, collecting cans,and loving others.

Pennsylvania State Police investigators are still trying to establish a time line on Steve Stephens travels in the Erie area. If you have information, call the Troop E Headquarters in Lawrence Park at 814-898-1641.

