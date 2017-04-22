Big Support for Autism Walk at Presque Isle State Park

Two thousand people joined in the 2017 walk for autism at Presque Isle State Park. The event is hosted annually by the Autism Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania. There were special activities for the whole family to take part in leading up to the walk. Awards were given out to those who participated in fund raising and in organizing the walk, which grows every year.

Tish Bartlett, executive director of the Autism Society says the money raised is going towards a great cause. "We're in the trenches with our families, we're supporting them, we're very excited that this day enables and continues the mission goals and the support," Bartlett said.

You may know Greg Coleman for his job as President of the Erie Seawolves. This year his family served as chair family for the walk, because of the support his 14-year-old son Kevin has experienced from the local Autism Society. The organization reached out to Kevin's mother Shanda Coleman even before they moved to Erie. "If there hadn't been something that worked for our son...that phone call changed our family's life," Shanda said.

Kevin participates in Lego social club, the teen club and he's met a number of peers and friends as a result," Greg said.