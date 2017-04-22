Trump to Mark 100th Day With Rally in Pennsylvania

President Trump announced today he will be holding a big rally in Pennsylvania on his 100th day in office. That milestone is next Saturday, April 29th.

It falls on the say day as the annual White House correspondents' dinner. Typically, presidents attend the dinner, but President Trump has said that he will not go to the event. In a show of solidarity, the White House staff will pass on attending the dinner as well.

President Trump instead will host a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. According to the Trump-Pence campaign website, the event will take place April 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center on North Cameron Street. The doors of the New Holland Arena will open at 4:30 p.m.

The correspondents' dinner dates back to 1921. Calvin Coolidge was the first president to attend in 1924. The last president to skip the dinner was Ronald Reagan, in 1981. At the time, he was recovering from a gunshot wound suffered in assassination attempt. John Hinkley Jr. fired the shots outside a Washington, D.C. hotel. Reagan did call in a few remarks to the missed correspondents' dinner.



