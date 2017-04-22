Benefit for Alzheimers Patient

A benefit held Saturday night aims to help the family of a man diagnosed with early on-set Alzheimer's disease. The family of David Stankiewicz organized the event at the Metropolitan on West 13th street in Erie. There was food, music and raffles all to offset the medical costs for David who was diagnosed with frontal lobe Alzheimer's disease in 2011 at the age of 49.

The benefit was called David's Journey. His wife of 26 years, Lori says David is in short term care now, but will need to move to long term care. With the progression of the disease, she said he needs help with everything. "It's very hard to watch someone at 49 slowly being torn away from you and his family. He thankfully made it to his daughter Carly's wedding that was in October which was a milestone for us. It's very hard for us to watch him every day just declining," Lori said.