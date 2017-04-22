Christos Cafe Serves Community Meal at Wayne Park Church - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Christos Cafe Serves Community Meal at Wayne Park Church

Students involved in Christos Cafe at Wayne Park Baptist Church hosted a community spaghetti dinner.  Last year, the church started the cafe to teach inner city kids how to cook, as a way of investing their lives. The students in elementary and high school have served meals at the church before, but this was the first time they hosted a community-wide meal for those in need.

The project is a way to keep kids learning and occupied serving others. Fifteen year old Joele Cruz said, "We planned this thing for people who really don't have food on Saturdays, in Erie a lot of places are not open for homeless and this is just to get together in the community and to have a nice meal."

