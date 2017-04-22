Erie Art Museum Opens 2017 Spring Show - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Art Museum Opens 2017 Spring Show

Erie Art Museum Spring Show 2017

The Erie Art Museum hosted an artists and members only opening reception for its 94th annual Spring Show. The annual show is a celebration of new work by artists in all media. This year, there was a conceptual performance piece centered around a nude sculpture made of cake.

The Spring Show features the best works of artists in Erie and the surrounding area.  Executive Director of the Erie Art Museum John Vanco said 600 works were submitted for consideration, not as digital images, but artists actually brought the works to the museum. Photographer and video artist William Wegman served as juror of selection and awards. 

The result is a show of 113 select works of art.  This is the last Spring Show under the direction of Vanco, who told Erie News Now he has been involved for about half the shows in the 94 year history. "The exhibition has paintings, video, sculpture, furniture all done by people who live right here in the Erie region and it's always impressive," Vanco said.  

The exhibition is open to the public in the main gallery of the Erie Art Museum beginning Sunday and running through July 9.

