Second Hearing into Possible Juror Misconduct in Darion Eady Murder Trial Set for Monday

Was there juror misconduct in the February murder trial and conviction of 22-year-old Darion Eady?

Judge William Cunningham has scheduled a second evidence hearing into that possibility for Monday.

At his trial, Eady was found guilty of third degree murder in the fatal shooting of Elijah Jackson, 16, outside a house party at 29th and Summit Street in July 2015.

Eady claims after his trial, a juror was overheard saying, she knew the victim's family from her neighborhood. If it is true, that should have been disclosed during jury selection.

Eady's lawyer Bruce Sandmeyer is asking for a new trial, saying possible juror misconduct may have impacted the verdict.

The hearing is 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Erie County Courthouse.