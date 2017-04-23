Millcreek Political Candidates to Participate in Forum Monday Ev - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Political Candidates to Participate in Forum Monday Evening

If you live in Millcreek, you can learn learn about all the candidates on the ballot in a candidates forum Monday evening.  

The forum runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at McDowell Senior High School auditorium.

Attendees will hear from democrats and republicans in the primary races for school director, supervisor and district judges in Millcreek, as well as Erie County Executive and Erie County Council. That's nearly 30 candidates.

Each candidate will have about two minutes to tell why they are running and their goals if elected to office. A question and answer session will follow.

Erie News Now Mike Ruzzi will serve as moderator.

