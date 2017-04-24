Men Attempt Home Invasion in Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Men Attempt Home Invasion in Erie

Posted: Updated:

Three people are facing charges, for taking part in a reported home invasion attempt in the city.

It happened a little before 1 a.m. Monday, at home near 26th and Peach streets.

The residents of the home told police that someone with a rifle was trying to break in.

Police got there and quickly took three male suspects into custody.

It turns out the suspected rifle was actually a BB gun.

No one was hurt.

Those three suspects are expected to be charged with a list of criminal charges later Monday.
   

--->
