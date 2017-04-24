Neighbors Want Area Cleaned Up after Year Old Fire

It was just over a year ago that a large fire destroyed a west Erie warehouse stuffed with mattresses. That property still has not been cleaned up and residents who live nearby have had enough.

Residents in the 1300 block of West 20th Street tell Erie News Now that they are completely fed up with this mess and want something done about it.

The original fire happened last April in an old warehouse building along West 20th street. The building was stuffed with 95 semi-truck loads of old mattresses from Canada. After the fire, the metal from the building was removed from the property but that's about it. Large piles of soaking wet, partially burned mattresses still remain. Metal springs cover the ground and the area has turned into a place where people continue to dump even more trash.

Erie News Now wanted to get some answers as to why nothing has been done in over a year.

We spoke with Erie Fire Chief, Guy Santone and he says that in the city, it's the property owner’s job to clean up the area after a fire.

However, if the property owner isn’t going to clean it up, what is left to do? We talked to the manager of code enforcement, Andy Zimmerman. We asked why nothing has been done and if the owner was cited? Zimmerman tells us the Department of Environmental Protection is handling the case because used mattresses are considered to be hazardous materials.

Zimmerman also tells us the owner has left the area and moved to Arizona. We asked if the city could take the land through eminent domain and cite the owner for the bill.

“It's possible but we don't like to do that with commercial properties,” said Zimmerman.

When it comes to the homeowners, the residents say they are sick of hearing the same things over and over, they want action.

We reached out to the Department of Environmental Protection for comment, they told us they would issue a statement sometime on Monday.