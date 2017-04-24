Pennsylvania Gets $26.5 Million Grant to Fight Heroin & Opioid Epidemic

Pennsylvania secures a hefty federal grant to help combat the heroin and opioid crisis throughout the commonwealth.

Pennsylvania recently received a $26.5 Million federal grant to fight the epidemic.

According to the Department of Human Services Secretary Ted Dallas, ten people die everyday in Pennsylvania from a heroin or opioid overdose.

The money will be used to increase access to treatment, and reduce opioid overdose related deaths through prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts.

It's part of a 1 Billion dollar federal grant, made available in December of 2016 under the Obama administration, to help fight the heroin and opioid epidemic in all 50 states.

