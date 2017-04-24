Alan Jackson to Bring his ‘Honky Tonk Highway’ Tour to Erie

Country music superstar Alan Jackson will make his way to Erie.

The Honky Tonk Highway Tour will make a stop at the Erie Insurance Arena on September 23rd.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 28th, at 10:00 a.m.

You can call the Erie Insurance Arena box office at (814) 452-4857 or visit www.erieevents.com for tickets. VIP tickets and packages are also available.

The country icon is best known for songs including, "Chattahoochee", "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" with Jimmy Buffett and "Remember When."

Jackson was just inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, he has sold nearly 60 million albums and released more than 60 singles.

