Ruling Expected Soon in Case of Alleged Juror Misconduct in Eady Murder Trial

Erie County Judge Rusty Cunningham is expected to issue a ruling soon in the case of alleged juror misconduct in a local murder trial.

A jury found 22 year old Darion Eady guilty of third degree murder in the fatal shooting of 16 year old Elijah Jackson.

It happened outside a party in July 2015.

At an earlier hearing, a family friend of Eady said she overheard a juror saying she knew the victim's family, something that should have been disclosed during jury selection.

At a brief hearing this morning, a local reporter said after the verdict, the friend told her the same thing.

But the reporter said she never actually spoke to the juror.

The defense tried without luck to locate the juror to testify today.

Judge Cunningham will consider all  the testimony at both hearings in making his ruling.

