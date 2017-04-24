Catholic School Leaders Following Erie Public School Consolidati - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Catholic School Leaders Following Erie Public Schools Consolidation

Leaders of Erie Catholic schools have plenty on their plates, finalizing a new school system.

And now, they are also closely following the Erie public schools consolidation plans.

Catholic schools are in a transition from independent, parish schools to a unified, central system.

Leaders have been analyzing staff, buildings and programs.

But the Erie public school consolidation plan is another factor Catholic leaders must now consider.

They don't know if a large number of public school students might choose to switch to the Catholic system because of upcoming public school closings and grade configuration changes.

But they want to be prepared.

Jim Gallagher, Superintendent of Catholic Schools said, "We look at how much capacity do we have in each of our building and how that would impact our budget if we did realize some new students, new interest. How that would impact our staffing needs as well."

