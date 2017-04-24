Waldameer Project Taking Shape

The newest attraction at Waldameer Amusement Park is starting to take shape.

The $2.5 million project is the latest addition to the water park.

Crews are now busy pouring concrete for the base and pylons that will support a series of water slides and a replica of the Brig Niagara.

The attraction will be called the "Battle of Lake Erie."

The top of the ship will be 50 feet high.

In coming weeks they will put up the ship and build the pool beneath it.

Good weather is allowing crews to make steady progress.

They hope to have the entire attraction done by late June.

The goal is attracting more young families, helping to boost attendance that has been growing steadily.

Steve Gorman of Waldameer said, "It is going to be another feature which adds to a different demographic. It will be available to all ages but I think families with young children will enjoy this very much."

The new attraction is expected to be open to the public sometime in late June.