PA State Police to Hold "Come Get to Know Us" Recruiting Event

State police are investigating after hikers found the body of a middle-aged white man under the Bayfront Connector bridge in Wintergreen Gorge Sunday afternoon.More >>
The manager opening the store heard pounding in the store.More >>
Millcreek Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at the Domino's Pizza shop at 1101 Peninsula Drive.More >>
The Reserve at Millcreek said thank you to a husband and wife who served in the military, by giving them an apartment rent-free for an entire year.More >>
The shootings happened at a small car wash in Melcroft, which is about 55 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.More >>
It happened at a home in Sandy Lake Township Saturday night.More >>
More than 30,000 wings were prepared for the competition at Rainbow Gardens.More >>
