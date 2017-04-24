PA State Police to Hold "Come Get to Know Us" Recruiting Event

If you're looking for a job in law enforcement, Pennsylvania State Police may be looking for you. With retirements and attrition, they have about 400 open positions for troopers state-wide. They have taken big steps to beef up recruiting efforts.

State police now have a dedicated recruitment officer for every troop across the state. Trooper Brian Arrington, who served as recruiter for western Pennsylvania is now assigned specifically to Troop E, in Erie and surrounding counties.

They are also partnering with 14 colleges and universities across Pennsylvania, including Mercyhurst University, to help in the outreach. State police will host a major "come get to know us event," at Mercyhurst on Wednesday, April 26. State Police and Mercyhurst thing the recruiting partnership is a good fit. Maria Garase, Chair of the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice said, "We have a law enforcement concentration within our curriculum and we have a number of students use that particular tract and we've had a number of our alum who have become Pennsylvania State Police officers as well so I think our reputation precedes ourselves with doing well in the area of law enforcement."

The event aims to show all the career possibilities within the Pennsylvania State Police. They are bringing their helicopter, and specialized teams along, including the clandestine lab response team, and forensics unit. "This is precisely why we want to have an open house like this so that the people can come out and get to know us, see what we have to offer," Trooper Arrington said. "We do far more than patrol the highways we also enforce the law, evidence collection, processing like I said we have the helicopter coming out, the SWAT team, we have many many facets of the state police."

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Mercyhurst. It is open to the public.