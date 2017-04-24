Two Erie Intersections Closed Due to Water Line Work - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Erie Intersections Closed Due to Water Line Work

Posted: Updated:

Road work in Erie this week is expected to last until Friday at two different intersections. Due to waterline work, crews have shut down East 41st at Lake Pleasant Road as well as East Avenue at Pine Avenue. These roads will only be open to residents and emergency vehicles this week. The intersections are expected to re-open sometime on Friday.###

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com