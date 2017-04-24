Zoo-goers Remember Jala the Lion

"We were putting our hands up and faces up to the glass and then lion would roar," Dallas Triscuit shares a recent memory with Jala the Lion.

Jala was known for her sassy and fun attitude, and was a favorite especially among kids.

"They're normally right on the glass and they come up and interact with the kids," said Meagan Triscuit, she brings her kids to the zoo about every two weeks.

"That was one of the major animals that my children always use to like to come and see... it's always been nice because you're very up and close and personal with the animals," said Mark Weisenfluh, a long-time zoo member.

Jala died on Friday, after veterinarians discovered a large mass near her eye and temple, that was determined to be a fast- growing cancer. It caused her pain and prevented her from eating, so the zoo made the difficult decision to euthanize her. She was almost seventeen years old, born at the Erie Zoo in September 2000.

"We have one female lion left, Jala's mother Nala, and she is 19 years old, so she's even older yet," said Scott Mitchell, President and CEO of the Erie Zoo.

While it may take a bit of time, the zoo is hoping to acquire a few other lions to form a breeding group and rebuild the exhibit.

"We've begun the process already of trying to find two young females, and then eventually we'll add a male...but even then in the mean time, we won't introduce them to Nala. At this point, given her advanced age it'd be too much stress," explained Mitchell.

The new lions would dwell in the outdoor lion's den that is about to begin construction. They hope to have it complete by the end of summer.