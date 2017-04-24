"Meet the Candidates" Forum Held in Millcreek Township - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

"Meet the Candidates" Forum Held in Millcreek Township

Posted: Updated:

Some 30 candidates running in next month's primary participated in a "Meet the Candidates" forum at McDowell High School.

Candidates for Millcreek School Board, County Council, District Judge and Millcreek Supervisor had three minutes in front of the audience to state their platforms and credentials.

After their presentations, the candidates took questions from the audience.

The spring primary is set for May 16th. 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com