Glenn Beck: Trump 'doing a really good job of misdirection'

Leinz Vales, CNN -

Nationally syndicated radio host Glenn Beck said Monday he believes President Donald Trump is "doing a really good job of misdirection."

"I think he has kept the fight up with the press, which a lot of supporters are really pleased with," Beck told Anderson Cooper on "AC360." "I think that's really who he defeated during the election -- was the press."

An ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday showed 42% of people approve the President's performance so far. The poll also showed Trump retaining support among his base, with 96% of people who said they voted for him saying they would do so again.

"He's done a good job of still appearing to be the guy who is fighting for the little guy," Beck said. "The people who voted for him really want him to succeed and so they really want to give him the benefit of the doubt."

Beck argued that Trump's policies will catch up with him, specifically his plans for health care.

"He promised everything to everybody," Beck said. "He promised that he was going to return us to a free market, but he also said that it was going to be a single-payer system. So once that is no longer in people's heads, which is everything for everybody, it becomes a reality and that's when his base starts to shake apart."




