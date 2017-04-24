Young Adults March to End Sexual Violence - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Young Adults March to End Sexual Violence

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Gannon University held its annual "Take Back the Night" event. 

It's to bring awareness of sexual violence on college campuses.
The march started Monday, in Perry Square, and moved about to different locations. About 100 young people took part in in the march, with an equal showing of both men and women.

