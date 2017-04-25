The New York Man Accused of Killing His Mother Waives Extraditio - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

The New York Man Accused of Killing His Mother Waives Extradition in Erie

Posted: Updated:
Wayne Kozak Wayne Kozak

The New York man nabbed in Erie county last week, wanted for killing his mother, is on his way back to the Empire State to face charges.

Tuesday morning, Wayne Kozak, 48, of Eden, New York waived his extradition in an Erie county courtroom.

State Police picked him up Friday morning at a Summit township hotel.

Police in New York say he shot and killed his 79-year-old mother, Mary Kozak.

Investigators received word that Kozak was in Erie, and contacted Pennsylvania State Police. 

Law enforcement from both states then worked together, and were able to locate Kozak the Super 8 Hotel.

Once back in New York, Kozak will be facing charges, including murder.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com