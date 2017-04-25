The New York Man Accused of Killing His Mother Waives Extradition in Erie

The New York man nabbed in Erie county last week, wanted for killing his mother, is on his way back to the Empire State to face charges.

Tuesday morning, Wayne Kozak, 48, of Eden, New York waived his extradition in an Erie county courtroom.

State Police picked him up Friday morning at a Summit township hotel.

Police in New York say he shot and killed his 79-year-old mother, Mary Kozak.

Investigators received word that Kozak was in Erie, and contacted Pennsylvania State Police.

Law enforcement from both states then worked together, and were able to locate Kozak the Super 8 Hotel.

Once back in New York, Kozak will be facing charges, including murder.