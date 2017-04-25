Woman Hit By Gunfire During Afternoon Shootout in Erie

An 18 year old woman is hit by gunfire, after a reported shoot-out Tuesday afternoon in an Erie neighborhood.

The calls came in around 2:30 in the afternoon, for as many as 12 gunshots fired in the area of 3rd and Liberty.

According to initial reports, a gray car filled with people exchanged gunfire with others who were in a white car.

A gunshot victim showed up at UPMC Hamot's emergency room shortly after, and the suspects ditched the bullet-riddled car near the hospital.

According to police, the 18-year old female, who was the driver, was treated for a gunshot wound to the thigh and released.

Police towed the vehicle for evidence, and interviewed witnesses, so far though, no arrests.