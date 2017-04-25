Residents Plan Rally to Push for Cleanup of Warehouse Fire Site

Residents living near the site of an April 2016 warehouse fire plan to hold a rally tomorrow to draw attention to their plight.

They are angry, frustrated and worried about the lack of a complete cleanup of the site, located close to the 1300 block of West 20th Street.

They say they can't enjoy going outside because of the smell.

And they are afraid their homes are losing value.

But their main worries center on health and safety, especially concerns about the debris being home to rodents and other animals, and the danger of another big fire.

Neighbor Cheryl Caribou said, "It is the smell, rodents, plus you have to worry somebody is going to set the mattresses on fire and that could set the whole thing all over again. And you've got little kids, stuff back there is dangerous."

The rally is planned for Wednesday at 5 p.m. along West 20th Street.