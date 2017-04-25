Busy Signals Abound at Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Busy Signals Abound at Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation Centers

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale issued a scathing report today,  urging the Department of Labor and Industry to operate the state's Unemployment Compensation System more efficiently. DePasquale blasted the department, saying the system is in chaos.

DePasquale released a performance audit on the Department of Labor and Industry and its "Service and Infrastructure Improvement Fund." The fund was created by the state to supplement the decline in federal funding to administer the Unemployment Compensation Program. DePasquale says there is a long, long list of problems that is creating frustration for many Pennsylvanians who rely on Unemployment Compensation.

The state legislature failed to extend the supplemental funding for 2017, leading the the closure of three of the eight Unemployment Compensation service centers. 488 employees were furloughed.  DePasquale says 312,000 Pennsylvanians tried to call the remaining service centers in January and got a busy signal 99.3% of the time.  Those who did get through had to wait from 13 minutes to almost one hour. The longest reported wait time was seven hours.
           

Even though the legislature, this week, allocated $15 million in stopgap funding, DePasquale says if no additional funds are granted, three more unemployment compensation service centers may have to close, perhaps the one in Erie.   The chaos would get even worse.
       

In perhaps the most stunning news from the audit, DePasquale says the Department of Labor and Industry spent a total of $178 million from the supplemental funding during 2013 through 2016, But, he says, the department  did not use proper accounting methods to record expenditures.
                    

"The information in this audit report is stunning, and people have a right to be frustrated with what we found over the last four years,"DePasquale said.
 

DePasquale says the system needs $38.5 million, over 4 years,  to eliminate the current chaos, and $68 million to replace a computer system that's more than 40 years old, a system which, DePasquale says, is held together with bubble gum and rubber bands.                                                                                                               

