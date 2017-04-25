Acclaimed political commentator Cokie Roberts to speak at Mercyhurst University tonight

Acclaimed political commentator Cokie Roberts is in Erie tonight.

Roberts is speaking at Mercyhurst University with local author and activist, Sister Joan Chittister as a part of "In Conversation" presentation in the Joan D. Chittister Lecture Series. The two met today for the first time ever, despite following each other's work for years.

Tonight's lecture will cover the current political climate in the united states, and the role religion is playing as well.

"You can't have a democracy, you can't have a republic in which you don't have civil conversation and openness to the good of all," said Chittister.

"We've gotten ourselves into a position where we can't even agree on the facts, and that's a disaster," said Roberts.

Roberts has won numerous awards over her 40+ years in broadcasting. She is a member of the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame and is considered one of the 50 greatest women in the history of broadcasting by the American Women in Radio and Television.

The event is sold out.