Father and Son From Warren Sentenced on Federal Tax Violations

Father and son business owners from Warren County have been sentenced in federal court for failing to file tax returns. 45-year-old John Branch and his 65-year old father, Randall Branch, both of Warren, owned a business selling natural gas and oil to various suppliers. John has been sentenced to one year in jail, a $25,000 fine, and $377,643.74 in restitution. His dad, has been sentenced to two years in jail, the same fine and $420,117.40 in restitution.

Investigators say over a several year period they grossed $6,900,000 in earnings but stopped filing tax returns with the IRS after 1997. ###