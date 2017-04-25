Former Erie Man Admits Guilt In Federal Firearms Charge - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Former Erie Man Admits Guilt In Federal Firearms Charge

A former Erie man has pleaded guilty in federal court to firearms charges. Authorities says 32-year-old Daniel Talley knowingly had a stolen firearm while being a convicted felon. The gun was taken by investigators during a search warrant at his home on East Avenue, but the firearm was stolen in Millcreek last year. Talley is set for sentencing on August 14th. He could face 20 years in prison. ###

