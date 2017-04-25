Brevillier Village Pilots Iris Scan Technology

Brevillier Village is the first senior living facility in the nation using iris scan technology for security. It's so cutting edge, it's captured the attention of "Wired" magazine. Director of Development Dan Dan Desrochers, a self-described tech geek is pretty excited about the concept and the attention. "I've read "Wired"on and off since the 1990's, we were just so thrilled that we made the grade because they are cutting edge technology and they talked about how the issues facing us a lot of other companies in our industry are facing."

Just looking into one of the scanners mounted by an interior or exterior door, and the system can determine if the door should open or stay closed to a resident, based on whether their iris scan is stored in the system. The scan augments keypad codes currently used to let some people move about and keep others in protected areas. The iris scan eliminates concern that palsy, poor eyesight, or just forgetting the code, might not permit some residents to open doors. "So it doesn't matter if you forget the pass code, it's always there," Desrochers said. "When somebody who's in the system looks at the iris scanner, it recognizes their iris, it pops a magnetic lock and allows them to go through and in this building we've got people who aren't in that data base and don't have that access, so it's a great restriction for us to keep control of who's leaving and who's not allowed to leave the building," he added.

They iris has over 200 unique points of contrast, based on the microscopic flecks of melanin pigment in the eye. It creates a digital map that identifies you alone. Some of the residents at Brevillier Village are happy to try the new system, but they're not quite sold on using it yet, leaning toward the comfort of the keypad, but they think the concept is cool, and likely here to stay. Joseph Darden, who moved in last summer said, "This facility here is doing something that's going to be here in the long run."