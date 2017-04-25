Woman Jumps from Car to Escape an Argument - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Jumps from Car to Escape an Argument

ERIE, Pa. -

Erie police responded to the unusual call of a woman lying on the ground. 

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, a call went out for a driver jumping out of her vehicle and the car rolling down a hill side.
It happened at 3616 Holland St.
According to police, a man and woman were having an argument in the car, when the woman decided to jump out.
The male driver jumped out after her, and neglected to put the car in park while doing so.
The car rolled backwards, hitting the woman with the door. The man then, chased after the car, where it finally stopped in a field behind Jefferson Elementary.
The woman, was take to UPMC-Hamot for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

