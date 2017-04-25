Family Asks for Support for Daughter Diagnosed with Rare Disease

Liv Jordan is just two years old, but is already facing the biggest battle of her life.

"Liv's diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Sanfilippo. It's really a rare genetic disease that takes your child away right in front of your eyes," said Becky Jordan, Liv's mother.

Liv was diagnosed four months ago with the disease which is also known as 'Childhood Alzheimer's.' Her parents, Sean and Becky, noticed some behavior problems, and slow developmental growth, but it was hearing loss that led doctors to her diagnosis. Now, they're preparing for what lies ahead.

"Kids start to lose their language, they start to lose their ability to feed themselves, they start to lose their memory," explained Becky.

"If you were to be around her, and see her now you would never know she has what she has," said Sean Jordan, her father.

Sanfilippo affects one in every 70,000 children, and most don't live beyond their teenage years. Since her diagnosis, the family of four sold their home, and are waiting to participate in clinical trials.

"We're ready at a moment's notice to travel to go wherever we need to go to get her the treatment she needs," said Sean.

May 1st is Liv's third birthday, and birthdays are extra special for this family. So this year, they wanted to do something that would give her a chance at life.

"The disease just continues to take over as time goes on. So we want to raise some money and put it towards the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation," said Becky.

By her birthday, their goal is to raise $20,000 for the foundation that helps fund these clinical trials, and they're nearly halfway there.

"She's so silly and happy and loves her brother, she loves playing, she loves the park, she loves slides," said Becky.

"She lights up when you walk into the room, her hugs, she's just a great little girl," said Sean.

To follow Liv's story visit their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/cureMPS/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf

Or to donate to the foundation, visit Liv's website: http://www.livturns3.com