Erie Jr. Philharmonic Says Good-Bye To Music Director - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Jr. Philharmonic Says Good-Bye To Music Director

The Conductor and Music Director of the Erie Jr. Philharmonic has announced his retirement.

Robert Dolwick has been in that position for the past 25 years. His final concert will be this Sunday.

The Jr. Phill perform at various schools each year, to raise awareness of orchestral music, and possibly recruit new members.    

Erie News Now caught up with the Jr. Phil at General McLane High School, as Dolwick lead his last rehearsal with the students.

"It's been a real rewarding experience....I feel really blessed that I've been able to do this," said Dolwick.

The Jr. Philharmonic has been an orchestra for young people since 1953. The orchestra will now undergo a national search to hire a new conductor.

Dolwick's final concert is Sunday at Cole Auditorium.

