Teen Heads off to Nashville Thanks to Make-A-Wish - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Teen Heads off to Nashville Thanks to Make-A-Wish

It was a morning for some waffles, and a big wish reveal, for one Pennsylvania teen.

Each year, Make-A-Wish hosts its annual "Waffles and Wishes" breakfast to celebrate the anniversary of the organization's founding.

At the breakfast they also surprise a child by granting a wish.

This year, Make-A-Wish surprised 13-year-old LaVar from Farrell, Pennsylvania.

After the breakfast Wednesday, LaVar took off to Nashville, Tennessee to meet popular YouTube drummer, Casey Cooper.

Thanks to Make-A-Wish, and support from the community, over 700 other kids like LaVar have their wishes granted each year.

