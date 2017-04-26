Arrest Warrant Issued for Man in West Erie Shooting - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Arrest Warrant Issued for Man in West Erie Shooting

Shuntrell Jones Shuntrell Jones

Erie Police have issued an arrest warrant for a shooting suspect that investigators say sent an 18-year-old woman to the hospital.

Officers are looking for Shuntrell Jones, 22, of Erie.

Jones faces charges including attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near West 3rd and Liberty.

The 18-year-old woman was hit when as many as 12 shots rang out.

Witnesses told police the exchange of gunfire came from two vehicles.

The gunshot victim showed up at the emergency room a short time later.

Police towed one bullet riddled vehicle away as possible evidence in the case.

Anyone with information on Jones is asked to call Erie Police at 814-870-1120.

